DONE DEAL: Sunderland confirm signing of Javier Manquillo on loan, with view to permanent deal

Sunderland have signed Atletico Madrid full-back Javier Manquillo on a season-long loan, with a view to a permanent deal.
The 22-year-old Spaniard spent yesterday at the Academy of Light having his medical and discussing personal terms before being officially unveiled this morning.
He becomes David Moyes’ sixth signing of the summer after joining from the Spanish giants.
Club officials have confirmed the agreement is a season-long loan initially, which includes an option for Sunderland to make the move a permanent four-year deal after the completion of the loan.
Manquillo spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Liverpool but failed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Anfield under then-manager Brendan Rodgers.
He made just 10 Premier League appearances but Moyes will be hoping he is the man to solve his problems at right-back.
Donald Love has been unconvincing, while Billy Jones is still out with a hip injury.
Manquillo – a former target of Juventus – enjoyed a productive spell last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille but was surplus to requirements at Atletico this season.
The right-footed player has represented his country at youth level up to under-21 and has both UEFA Champions League and Europa League experience with Atletico.
