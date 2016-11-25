Duncan Watmore: Nothing to fear from Sunderland’s trip to Liverpool

Sunderland have nothing to fear from tomorrow’s trip to Liverpool, insists Duncan Watmore.

Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing Liverpool side are second-top in the Premier League, while David Moyes’ side are second-bottom.

But Watmore says morale in the Sunderland camp is through the roof after back-to-back victories over Bournemouth and Hull City.

And the England Under-21 international believes Sunderland are capable of a result at Anfield, after proving it last season.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana put the Reds 2-0 up with 20 minutes left to play, but Sunderland’s late comeback secured a valuable point on the way to safety.

Watmore was subbed with an injury early in the 2-2 draw but says the spirit that day proved the Black Cats are capable.

“The mood in the camp is great,” said Watmore, who met schoolchildren from St Stephen’s RC Primary School in Longbenton yesterday for the launch of the Tesco Bank Junior Players community programme.

“There is a positive vibe around the place, after two wins in the Premier League, and we are now looking to use that momentum to go forward and take that into the Liverpool game.

“When we were 2-0 down last season, we didn’t give up and got the draw.

“That is a big lesson in football in general, no matter where you are in the league, never give up.

“There is so much to play for and a game can turn around at any point.

“We can take confidence from that and make sure we try and use it against Liverpool.”

Watmore insists there is nothing to fear from playing Klopp’s in-form Liverpool side.

Watmore said: “We go to Liverpool knowing how good Liverpool are and Anfield can be a very intimidating ground, but we won’t be intimidated.

“We will play the game we know we can. If we put in a good performance, then hopefully we can get a positive result.”

Tesco Bank Junior Players is a community sports programme which will see 15,000 primary school pupils from the North East take part in football and basketball sessions led by the Newcastle United Foundation, Sunderland’s Foundation of Light and the Newcastle Eagles Community Foundation.

Watmore added: “I think it’s great that this project is encouraging so many young people to get involved in sport across the whole of the North East through the work of the Foundation of Light and other partners.”

Tesco Bank managing director Iain Harnett said: “We’re thrilled to expand our community programme into the North East.”