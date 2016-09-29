England Under-21 ace on what Sunderland need to do to beat West Brom

Jordan Pickford says the Sunderland players have to be "demanding" of each other on the pitch, as they go in search of their first Premier League win this weekend.

Sunderland were beaten 3-2 by Crystal Palace last weekend, with Christian Benteke scoring a last-minute winner deep in injury time.

Jermain Defoe had put Sunderland 2-0 up but after conceding within 30 seconds of the second goal, David Moyes' side crumbled late on.

England Under-21 international Pickford, who has impressed since taking over from injured Vito Mannone, said the late defeat was a "kick in the teeth".

The 22-year-old says the home game against West Bromwich Albion tomorrow is a good opportunity to put that defeat to bed, with Sunderland propping up the Premier League table with just one point from their opening seven matches.

Pickford said: "Everyone has been disappointed since the weekend because it was a kick in the teeth, but we need to focus on Saturday and the results will come.

"JD is firing again and we did well (against Palace) but we just need to stay together, be demanding of each other on the field and keep solid for 90 minutes.

"We have got a good team spirit but we just need to keep plugging away at it and we will come out the side well.

"We have got a chance to put it right on Saturday, a chance to get three points and get the winning run started.

"It will be massive to get three points before the international break to give us some momentum for when the lads come back to go again against Stoke, so I just think we have got to stay focused on Saturday.

"It is a massive game for us and we really need to get three points from the game."