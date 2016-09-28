'Entrapment has won on this occasion and I have to accept that,' says shamed former England boss Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce has admitted to an "error of judgement" after leaving his dream job as England coach - but has not ruled out a return to management.

Exiting Euro 2016 at the last-16 juncture to Iceland, a country the size of Leicester, should have been the Three Lions' lowest ebb, yet Roy Hodgson's successor managed to add another embarrassing chapter.

Allardyce called the England job the "pinnacle" of his long career, yet after one match and 67 days the Football Association has been thrown into a tailspin once again after acting following the Daily Telegraph's revelations.

Secretly-filmed video footage appears to show the 61-year-old making numerous controversial remarks about subjects varying from England players to circumventing FA regulations, and side work to his employers.

Allardyce was talking to undercover reporters rather than businessmen, though, and less than 24 hours after the video emerged left his role with England by mutual consent.

The outgoing manager released a statement on Tuesday evening and addressed the media the following morning outside his Bolton home.

"Obviously I've got to do this before I go away," he told reporters.

"I think that on reflection it was a silly thing to do, but just to let everyone know I'd sort of helped out what was somebody I'd known for 30 years (football agent Scott McGarvey).

"Unfortunately, it was an error of judgement on my behalf and I've paid the consequences.

"Entrapment has won on this occasion and I have to accept that.

"The agreement was done very amicably with the FA. I apologise to those and all concerned in this unfortunate situation I've put myself in.

"I have a confidentiality agreement and I took the time to talk to you on this matter. I can't answer any more questions just now. I'm going to go away and reflect on it.

"I am off abroad, just to chill out and reflect. I'd like to wish all the England lads, Gareth (Southgate) and the staff all the best."

Asked if this would be his last job in football, Allardyce said: "Who knows? We'll wait and see."

After addressing the media outside his detached property, Allardyce and wife Lynn were driven away with suitcases packed for their break abroad.

The rapid developments have seen England Under-21 boss Southgate parachuted into the senior team hotseat for the remaining four internationals of the year.

The former Middlesbrough boss ruled himself out of succeeding Hodgson in the summer and earlier this month expressed doubt that he would have been ready for the job.

"I was very clear in my mind that there are other things I want to do first," the 46-year-old said.

"It is one of the ultimate jobs and you want every skill set possible when you go into it.

"Sam has years and years of experience. I am fiercely ambitious, there is no question about that, so I wouldn't want it to be seen that I'm not. I know how far I've come since I left Middlesbrough.

"I think with England there are one or two other things that I would want experience of before I took that role to be going into it in a position of real strength."

There is no time for that, though, with Southgate set for a planning meeting with FA chief executive Martin Glenn and chairman Greg Clarke ahead of his first match in 10 days' time.

Malta's visit to Wembley on October 8 has taken on far more significance in the wake of Allardyce's exit and is swiftly followed by another World Cup qualifier in Slovenia.

Southgate plans to name his squad for those matches on Sunday, but there is as yet no confirmation on his interim replacement as England Under-21 manager, nor whether Allardyce's backroom team are staying on.