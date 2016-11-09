Ex-Magpie Adam Campbell looking to send Sunderland crashing out of the Checkatrade Trophy

Notts County’s former Newcastle striker, Adam Campbell, is relishing tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy tie against Sunderland Under-23s.

“For me personally, it’s a nice game. I’m from up there and I’m a Newcastle fan,” said the 21-year-old, who came to the League Two club’s rescue with a second-half brace to secure a 2-2 FA Cup draw at Boreham Wood on Sunday.

“Sunderland have got some good youngsters, from when I was at Newcastle and they’re still playing there now.

“They are a really good side. It will be a tough challenge, but hopefully we’ll get another positive result and get a run of form going.

“It’ll be nice to go up there and stick them out of the cup, if we can.

“Whoever wins goes through out of us and Sunderland and I think it’s an added incentive and both teams are really going to be going for it.”

Campbell cannot wait to run out at the Stadium of Light, even though the crowd will be small.

He added to the Nottingham Post: “It’s a great stadium, it’s got great facilities and a great pitch.

“It will only be a good experience and hopefully we get a positive result to come away with.”

The match kicks off at 7.30pm.