Ex-Sunderland boss Steve Bruce back in management at Aston Villa

Steve Bruce is back in management after being appointed as Aston Villa's new boss.

Bruce had left newly-promoted Hull City on the eve of the Premier League season after a breakdown in his relationship with the Tigers owners.

But the 55-year-old, who managed Sunderland for two games short of a century, said he was "absolutely delighted" to have been given the challenge of reviving Villa, who are 19th in the Championship.

Bruce told the club's official site: "It's a wonderful opportunity. It is one of the big clubs of this country. To be given the opportunity to manage it is terrific.

"I relish the challenge of trying to take the club where it wants to go and needs to be - and try to turn around the misfortune we seem to have had over the past few years.

"I am absolutely delighted to have been given the chance. I hope I can do my stuff."

Bruce becomes Villa's sixth manager, both caretaker and full time, since Tim Sherwood was appointed in February 2015.

His first game will be Saturday'derby against Wolves at Villa Park with the club already 15 points behind leaders Huddersfield.

Villa also go to Bruce's former club Birmingham on October 30.