Ex-Sunderland defender sacked by Rotherham

Former Sunderland defender Alan Stubbs has been sacked as manager of Rotherham United after one win in their opening 13 Championship games.

Stubbs, who was only appointed in the summer, was their fourth manager since September 2015.

Assistant manager John Doolan and first-team coach Andy Holden have also been given the boot.

A club statement read: “Following a board meeting this morning it was felt that a change of first-team management was needed to give the club the best possible opportunity to preserve our Championship status.

“The club would like to place on record our thanks to Alan, John and Andy for their effort and professionalism, and we wish them well for the future.

“The board have now started the process of appointing a new first team manager.”

Stubbs played, briefly, at Sunderland in the 2005-6 season, making 10 appearances. He was at Sunderland in between two stints at Everton.