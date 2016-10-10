Ex-Sunderland star Jordan Henderson will captain England tomorrow

Wearsider Jordan Henderson will captain England tomorrow after Wayne Rooney was dropped to the bench.

The Manchester United star will be left out of the line-up by Gareth Southgate for the World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

He had to take over from one of the most iconic figures in English football.

Rooney, who was deployed in midfield on Saturday against Malta, was booed by sections of the Wembley crowd during England’s 2-0 win.

And caretaker manager Southgate revealed at the pre-match press conference in Ljubljana that the national team’s all-time top scorer would be among the substitutes for the Group F qualifier.

Southgate added that there were a few candidates for wearing the armband, but felt former Sunderland midfielder Henderson had shown his capabilities as a leader when replacing Steven Gerrard as Liverpool skipper.

“What stood out for me is he’s captained a football club where he had to take over from one of the most iconic figures in English football,” Southgate said.

“I think he’s matured from that and I think he’s shown great leadership skills with his club.

“He’s used to being the captain which is also important and within this group of players he’s got a voice and an opinion, very clear ideas of what we need to work on and good tactical understanding.

“It was not an easy decision as there’s other senior players in that dressing room but I think because he’s captained in a big football club it’s the right decision for me. “

Southgate confirmed, though, that Rooney would remain his captain going forward.