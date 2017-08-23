Fans of all football clubs urged to come out in support of Bradley Lowery

The family of Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery are encouraging fans to support the 'Cancer Has No Colours' message at a celebrity charity match in honour of the brave six-year-old who touched the hearts of the nation.

Everton's Goodison Park ground will host the charity match on Sunday September 3 at 3pm, and the family of Bradley are encouraging everybody who attends to turn up in the shirt of the team they support, brightly coloured tops or even in fancy dress.

The charity game celebrates the life of Sunderland fan Bradley and has been arranged in conjunction with Everton and the Bradley Lowery Foundation - and with the assistance of celebrity football event company Sellebrity Soccer.

A host of celebrities will lace up their boots for the match which will benefit the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Everton in the Community.

Bradley won the hearts of football fans around the world during his brave battle against neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer, before his sad passing in July, aged just six.

Football fans everywhere – and even non-football fans - are being encouraged to attend a game which is sure to provide a wealth of entertainment and memorable moments.

Gemma Lowery, Bradley’s mum said: “As a family, we remain incredibly touched by the way in which the world of football has embraced Brad and his battle.

"Football fans from all over the world and across the world have shown us incredible support and the message that ‘Cancer Has No Colours’ is so important to us.

“For the match taking place in Bradley’s name at Goodison Park – the home of his second team – we would love to see fans wearing their own club’s colours and coming together to enjoy the day and support the event just as so many people did for his funeral.”

The celebrity match will be played between ‘Bradley’s Blues’ and ‘The Lowery Legends’ - with the sides wearing the colours of Bradley's two favourite teams, Sunderland and Everton.

Tony Bellew will manage ‘Bradley’s Blues’ and a squad that includes Olly Murs, Stephen Graham, Shayne Ward and Everton legends Peter Beardsley and Alan Stubbs whilst Katie Price and Roy Evans will take control of ‘The Lowery Legends’ and the likes of Calum Best, Jeremy Lynch, Josh Cuthbert and former Black Cats players Don Hutchinson and Alex Rae.

Tickets are priced at just £10 for adults and £5 for Under-16s and funds raised will benefit the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Everton in the Community.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.evertonfc.com/bradley or over the phone on 0151 556 1878*. Alternatively, they can also be bought from Goodison Road ticket office or the Club’s city centre ticket facility in Everton Two.

*Booking fees apply to telephone sales.