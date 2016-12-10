Football fans and clubs show support for Bradley Lowery at Sunderland game

Football fans of all colours have staged tributes to Bradley Lowery.

The brave five-year-old who is battling cancer neuroblastoma, and this week his family were given the devastating news that he will lose his fight.

Bradley Lowery.

He will be led out onto the pitch at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, December 14 as a mascot.

But this weekend football clubs of all colours have honoured Bradley's fight.

At Sunderland's away game against Swansea, hosts staged a big-screen tribute to the youngster, with fans around the stadium applauding and chanting in support.

It came as Newcastle fans put rivalries aside in a similar show of support at their game against Birmingham City.

At Watford, too, there was support, were fans of visitors Everton produced banners in support of Bradley.

The Toffees famously donated £200,000 to the fund set up to help the brave youngster after he led Sunderland onto the pitch against them in September.





