How Sunderland's Patrick van Aanholt helped made a fan £250,000 richer

Patrick van Aanholt's goal for Sunderland didn't just salvage a precious point for Sunderland - it also helped a punter win £250,000!

Fred Crossman, 68, a retired injection moulding setter from Ripon, North Yorkshire, correctly guessed all six scores yesterday on the free-to-play football prediction game Super 6.

He was the only player to get all six correct, and duly won the £250,000 jackpot.

And it was van Aanholt's 83rd-minute equaliser for Sunderland in their 1-1 draw against West Brom which proved the golden goal for Mr Crossman.

The Manchester United fan said: “I’m still shaking. It’s hard to take in at the moment. I thought it was a scam when I got the email asking for my documents.

“But then I looked on the app and saw tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick!

“My son just showed me Jeff Stelling’s clip from Soccer Saturday saying they were looking for a 68-year-old from North Yorkshire. It feels unreal.

“I missed the show because I’m glued to the Ryder Cup! I think not knowing at the time was for the best, as I wouldn’t have been able to take the drama!

“We’re going to get a new bungalow with the winnings, as me and my wife sometimes struggle with the stairs at our current home. We’ve been waiting for something like this to happen.”

The games that landed Fred the jackpot were:

* Hull City 0 Chelsea 2

*Sunderland 1 West Brom 1

* Watford 2 Bournemouth 2

* West Ham 1 Middlesbrough 1

* Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 1

* Rotherham 0 Newcastle 1

It was the third time this season the Super 6 jackpot has been won, but the first time the £250,000 has all gone to one person.

The next Super 6 game - featuring six matches in the Sky Bet EFL next Saturday - is already open for entries.