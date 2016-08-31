Sunderland may be one of the Premier League's minor players these days when it comes to splashing the cash on players.
Yes, David Moyes set a new club transfer record today when he spent £13.6million on Didier Ndong from French side Lorient.
But in their heyday, when they were known as the 'Bank of England club', Sunderland were one of the Football League's big spenders, and twice paid world record fees for a player.
Here's how the club's record transfer fee has evolved.
1904 - £500: Alf Common, from Sheffield United
1908 - £1,000: Arthur Brown, from Sheffield United
1922 - £5,000: Michael Gilhooley, from Hull City
1922 - £5,500*: Warney Cresswell, from South Shields
1948 - £20,050: Len Shackleton, from Newcastle United
1950 - £30,000*: Trevor Ford, from Aston Villa
1965 - £50,000: Jim Baxter, from Glasgow Rangers
1970 - £100,000: Dave Watson, from Rotherham United
1979 - £320,000: Claudio Marangoni, from San Lorenzo
1988 - £450,000: Tony Norman, from Hull City (players + cash deal)
1991 - £500,000: Don Goodman, from West Bromwich Albion
1996 - £1million: Alex Rae, from Millwall
1996 - £1.3million: Niall Quinn, from Manchester City
2002 - £5million: Tore Andre Flo, from Glasgow Rangers
2007 - £9million: Craig Gordon, from Heart of Midlothian
2009 - £10million: Darren Bent, from Tottenham Hotspur
2010 - £13.2million: Asamoah Gyan, from Rennes
2016 - £13.6million: Didier Mdong, from Lorient
* denotes a world record fee
