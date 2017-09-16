Hull City 1 Sunderland 1: How SAFC fans reacted to those substitutions and the failure to hold on for victory

Sunderland failed to hang on for a precious victory at Hull today.

James Vaughan’s first Black Cats goal had the visitors ahead at the break, but Hull improved in the second period and levelled with a deflected strike from ex-Sunderland midfielder David Meyler.

The substitutions of Callum McManaman and Jonny Williams, as Sunderland tried to see out the win, did not go down well with Sunderland fans.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter

@HallBhall: Expected to get walloped today so happy with point good first half poor second #safc

@anth_mac: SG has got to take large portion of blame today. Awful subs. When are #safc managers going to learn?We arent good enough to defend games out

@peterjames73: Sunderland do well when they press as the first half proved... need to stick to that for 90 minutes

@Seventy3Fanzine: Should we have brought on Gooch of Williams instead of Rodwell? We’re too defensive

@waldron1994: Grayson’s tactics boil my blood. Instead of going for the second we sat back for 45 mins

@richardshaw86: Lack of depth costs us again. Should have been resolved during summer transfer window. Shame we haven’t got a board that cares

@sportmad72: Seemed more like under the cosh all second half was only a matter of time till they scored more than bottled it.

@GavinEvs: Absolute shocking 2nd half performance !!

@Parkersafc: Didn’t have a wealth of options from the bench but bringing Rodwell and Jones on was bizarre. Draw a fair result

@RamseySAFC: Second Half we have been awful. Never even looked to try to score, to get anything from a game we need to take the lead

@RichHammond_Fan: Same old same old.. lack of depth in squad cost us. Can’t hold a game when players tire and no one to bring on.

@jayellcs: Disappointed to concede so late, but honestly I’m relieved we didn’t go on to lose. Subs definitely an issue today

@spartacus_safc: Lack of another striker - a targetman in particular - is beginning to hurt already and Sept is not yet gone.

@TheSpeggy: Grayson is tactically inept. That negative second half was all down to his half time team talk

@Jimbo5Riley: #SAFC needed a win today! Shame to concede late on again, although a draw probably a fair result & I woulda taken that before kick-off

@PawleySteven: Finished 1-1. 2 points dropped by #Safc we arent good enough to make defensive subs with 10/15 mins to go to try & see the game out

@kevcallaghan85: can’t see where a #safc win going to come from this season so unlucky at the end

@RamseySAFC: Asoro needs to be in this starting 11 every week. Lad causes defences problems with his pace, would be perfect next to Vaughan