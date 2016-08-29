Hunt for new goalkeeper set to go down to deadline day, as David Moyes backs Jordan Pickford

David Moyes has backed Jordan Pickford, as the hunt for another goalkeeper looks set to go down to the wire.

Sunderland need another keeper after Vito Mannone ruptured ligaments in his elbow in training, ruling him out for three months.

It has left Moyes with just Pickford and untried Max Stryjek to pick from.

Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for Joe Hart, who can leave Manchester City after falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

His £125,000 a week wage would prove a major stumbling block for Sunderland though, despite reports that Manchester City will pay a large portion of the wage, while Marseille goalkeeper Yohann Pele has also been linked with a move to Wearside.

“I think part of it is what becomes available,” said Moyes. “We’ve been thrown a thousand goalkeepers.

“Everyone’s throwing in goalkeepers who would like to come and some of them would probably see themselves as number ones, some of them might see themselves as competing with Jordan and there’ll be some who just feel they’re actually, genuinely number twos and there as back-up.

“So that will all get ironed out somewhere this week because we obviously need a goalkeeper.”

When asked about Hart, Moyes said: “We need to bring in another goalkeeper, there’s no doubt about that. I wouldn’t expect to do that until Tuesday or Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t say that anybody is in the frame, because I wouldn’t mention names. But I’m always going to look at good players, because that’s what I am trying to do – attract good players.

“But I’ve got a very good young goalkeeper and you have to look to the future.

“He played well and he hasn’t got anything to be ashamed about for his performance.”

Pickford had kept Sunderland in the game at Southampton on Saturday until Jermain Defoe gave Moyes’ side the lead from the penalty spot 10 minutes from time.

But it was his mistake, in an otherwise excellent display, that ended up costing Sunderland their first three points of the season and first league win in August since 2010.

Jay Rodriguez’s low shot squirmed under the body of Washington-born Pickford five minutes from time.

Pickford held his hands up for the error, but Moyes praised his overall display.

“I told him he played really well,” said Moyes. “He knows – and he told me – that he made a mistake, but, apart from that, he played really well and made a couple of very good saves.

“But this is the dilemma you have. Everybody wants to see young British players play, and sometimes you have to accept that they are going to make mistakes.

“We can’t afford it to cost us, but I want to give the young boys a chance to show what they can do and I thought Jordan played well.”

He added: “I think the real top players who are given opportunities make mistakes, but what they do then is grow from it.

“It’s like self-development. They have to say ‘okay, that’s done’ and move on.”