In pictures: Bradley Lowery's special night as Sunderland's man of the match

He was man of the match for thousands of people - and it certainly was a night to remember for the fans, the football teams and Bradley Lowery's family and friends.

The 5-year-old SAFC fan took to the pitch at the Stadium of Light last night to net a goal in front of his, and the club's, supporters ahead of the Black Cats' fixture against Chelsea.

He warmed up with the players, and took a seat in the crowd to watch his idols play the game.

But while it may have been a loss for Sunderland, Bradley was everyone's winner - and even scooped the Star Man of the match title in an online Twitter poll, run by the club's official Twitter account @SunderlandAFC. And quite right too!

'There's only one Bradley Lowery' - fans chant for our star at the Stadium of Light



Here, we look back at his special night in pictures.