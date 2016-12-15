Search

In pictures: Bradley Lowery's special night as Sunderland's man of the match

0
Have your say

He was man of the match for thousands of people - and it certainly was a night to remember for the fans, the football teams and Bradley Lowery's family and friends.

The 5-year-old SAFC fan took to the pitch at the Stadium of Light last night to net a goal in front of his, and the club's, supporters ahead of the Black Cats' fixture against Chelsea.

He warmed up with the players, and took a seat in the crowd to watch his idols play the game.

But while it may have been a loss for Sunderland, Bradley was everyone's winner - and even scooped the Star Man of the match title in an online Twitter poll, run by the club's official Twitter account @SunderlandAFC. And quite right too!

'There's only one Bradley Lowery' - fans chant for our star at the Stadium of Light

Here, we look back at his special night in pictures.

Bradley at the Stadium of Light.

Bradley at the Stadium of Light.