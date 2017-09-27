Ipswich boss hopes Simon Grayson can turn Sunderland around

Mick McCarthy admits he feels sympathy for Simon Grayson after his Ipswich Town side ran out 5-2 winners at Portman Road last night.

The game heaped pressure on Grayson, whose Sunderland side have now won just one of their 10 league games this season.

McCarthy, who hailed the Black Cats boss as ‘one of the good guys’ before the game, said he faced similar problems when he took over the club in 2003.

He said: “I really feel for Simon because taking over on the back of a relegation is a really tough gig. I took over a team that was struggling and lost my first nine games in the Premier League, then I lost the first two of the next season against Nottingham Forest and Millwall too.

“They’re going to Preston on Saturday though, and that’s where things turned round for me. I hope that’s an omen for Simon, I really do, because I like him a lot.

“I had some very good times there. I got promoted with £1m, and then got given £6m to try to keep them in the Premier League. With my arrogance, I thought I could do it, but I couldn’t. It was impossible, and I got the sack, and they’ve spent zillions since. Whoever has had it seems to have thrown money at it.”

McCarthy hailed his Ipswich Town frontline, with former Black Cat Martyn Waghorn scoring and racking up three assists.

He said: “I just thought Garner, Bersant, McGoldrick and Waghorn would be better than whatever front four they put out.

“If that doesn’t enthuse the fans I don’t know what will.

“I’ve always tried to create an attacking team.

“I won league at Sunderland with 4-4-2. Scored a lot of goals at Wolves too. I’ve always tried to do it.”