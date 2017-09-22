It doesn’t matter how we do it, we just need three points admits Sunderland star

Sunderland are “going to do everything” to break their Stadium of Light duck tomorrow.

That was the vow of Lynden Gooch as the Black Cats prepare to take on early pacesetters Cardiff City (kick-off 3pm).

Sunderland, as has been well chronicled, have failed to win in 2017 on their home turf - the last ‘W’ coming against Watford on December 17.

Ending the drought will be tough, especially given Neil Warnock’s side share the lead of the Championship on 17 points alongside Leeds United and Wolves.

“We need a win,” said Gooch.

“Obviously, we’re going to do everything we can because we need three points on the board.

“It doesn’t matter how we get the three points, the main thing is to get them.”

Given the Bluebirds are flying at the top of the second tier, that should inspire Simon Grayson’s side at the Stadium of Light to show what they are capable of producing.

“I hope so,” explained Gooch, who says it’s important Sunderland get on the front foot tomorrow. “We know the task at hand.

“We haven’t won at home for a long time now and we need a win, simple as that.

“We’ve got to try to make sure we take the initiative to get the three points.

“We’ve actually started well at home in recent games and been unlucky not to get that goal.

“We’ve gone close a few times but against the run of play they’ve nicked one and that’s been unlucky and disappointing.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get that goal.”

Gooch was given a chance in the starting XI at Everton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, when the Black Cats went out of the competition 3-0.

The 21-year-old showed glimpses of what he could do, with a good first-half run which stretched the Toffees while one dangerous cross deserved to be converted but no-one was in the six-yard box to apply the finish.

“I played a few games last year and I played against Everton at home,” said the USA forward.

“Wednesday was another chance to test myself against a Premier League team and I think I held my own and tried to do my best to force my way into the team.”

Gooch was one of six changes made by Grayson at Goodison Park and he feels no-one let themselves down against a very good outfit.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game against a good team,” he added.

“But there was a chance for players to stake a claim for Saturday, especially for those of us who haven’t been playing.

“I don’t think anyone did themselves any harm.

“I don’t think anyone did themselves any harm – everyone put a really good shift in but the goals were disappointing.

“We worked hard and had a couple of chances late on, Vaughany was unlucky.”