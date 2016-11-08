Sunderland man Jeremain Lens wants to make his loan move to Fenerbahce permanent, after admitting that he feels like "no longer belongs" on Wearside.

The winger, who is on a season long loan in Turkey, had a poor first season in English football last term.

But since making the switch to the continent, he has thrived under the tutelage of former Black Cats boss Dick Advocaat, who signed the Dutchman for around £8million from Dynamo Kiev in the summer of 2015.

And last week Lens, who has recently returned to the Netherlands international setup, hit the headlines for a sensational strike in Fenerbahce's Europa League victory over Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

The free-kick, a remarkable curling effort from 30 yards, drew a mixed reaction from Sunderland fans.

Many expressed their shock at the decision to allow him to leave, especially when goals have been hard to come by at the Stadium of Light, while some were a little more cynical, pointing to the wideman's apparent lack of effort while at the club.

Speaking about his time at Sunderland, Lens admits he feels much more at home in Turkey, than he ever has at Sunderland.

And the 28-year-old admits he is not happy at the Stadium of Light.

"I feel I no longer belong there," Lens told

"If Fenerbahce want me, I want to stay.

"I am not happy at Sunderland. I have friends within this (Fenerbahce) team, my relationships with my team-mates are excellent."

In an unimpressive first season with the club Lens netted just three times in 24 games.

Having rediscovered some of the form which saw the Black Cats splash out such a big fee for his services, Lens has netted twice in just eight games for Fenerbahce this campaign.