Search

LIVE: Hartlepool United v Sunderland AFC - Build-up, action and reaction from Victoria Park

Victoria Park, home of Hartlepool United.

Victoria Park, home of Hartlepool United.

0
Have your say

Hartlepool United host Sunderland AFC at Victoria Park in the latest friendly this evening (KO 7.30pm) - and we've got it covered.

Click refresh and scroll down for the very best build-up, action and reaction from Victoria Park.