Loanee offers ‘something very special’, says Sunderland assistant boss Bracewell

Paul Bracewell says Adnan Januzaj has the ability to deliver something “very special” – after his stunning strike helped Sunderland reach the third round of the EFL Cup.

Sunderland made hard work of it, but they eventually overcame a resilient League One Shrews side thanks to the Belgian’s stunning 84th minute strike.

David Moyes’ side face QPR away in the next round of the competition.

Assistant manager Bracewell, who was carrying out post-match press duties in place of Moyes, said: “That’s one of the reasons why the boss brought him in.

“All of a sudden, he can turn, and it was a great finish to get a result on a tough night.”

Bracewell admits that Manchester United loanee Januzaj is a work in progress, but he added: “Some things we were happy with and some things we weren’t.

“He’s got that ability to deliver something very special like that.”

Reflecting on the 1-0 win, Bracewell said: “Obviously delighted we have got through to the next round, kept a clean sheet and a first win.

“We had a young team out, one or two lads playing out of position as well.

“It was a tough game, but, all in all, the most important thing in the cup games is getting through.

“You have got Jack Rodwell playing at centre-back, which is not his position, young lads coming to the club playing their second game and Joel [Asoro] up front.

“But, all in all, you can’t be too disappointed with them.”

Sunderland travel to Southampton on Saturday looking for their first Premier League point of the season after back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Middlesbrough.

Bracewell added: “It’s always nice to be in a winning dressing room as a player, as supporters and as management. We have got to keep going.

“We dust ourselves down – now we have got another big game coming up on Saturday.”