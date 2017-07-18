Search

RECAP: Sunderland beat Hartlepool United 2-1, Reading close in on Vito Mannone plus reaction from Simon Grayson

Victoria Park, home of Hartlepool United.

Victoria Park, home of Hartlepool United.

4
Have your say

Sunderland beat Hartlepool United 2-1 at Victoria Park, while Reading are closing in on signing goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

Click refresh and scroll down for the very best build-up, action and reaction from Victoria Park.