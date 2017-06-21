Revealed! Sunderland's 2017-18 fixtures released with home game against Derby County to kick off Championship campaign

Sunderland's 2017-18 Championship fixtures have been released with a home game against Derby County to kick off the Championship campaign.

The Black Cats will host the Rams at the Stadium of Light on Friday, August 4 with the game picked for live television coverage (KO 7.45pm).

Sunderland then face a trip to Gigg Lane, to take on Bury FC in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The tie is scheduled for Thursday 10th August (1945 KO), and has also been chosen for live TV broadcast.

Leeds United will be the only other visitors to the Stadium of Light in August, making the short trip north on Saturday 19th.

Over the festive period the Black Cats will play at home on New Year’s Day, with Barnsley the visitors.

The final league game of the 2017-18 season takes place on Sunday 6th May, when the Black Cats welcome Wolves to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light stadium.

Sunderland's 10-year spell in the Premier League came to a sorry end last season when they were relegated to the second tier after finishing bottom of the top flight.

Currently without a manager following David Moyes' decision to resign, the Sunderland players return to pre-season training at the Academy of Light next week ahead of a gruelling 46-game Championship campaign.

All fixtures are subject to change in case they are selected for television coverage.

Here are Sunderland's 2017-18 Championship fixtures in full:

August:

4/08/2017 Derby County H (7.45pm)

10/08/2017 Bury EFL Cup A (7.45pm)

12/08/2017 Norwich City A (3pm)

15/08/2017 Sheffield Wednesday A (7.45pm)

19/08/2017 Leeds United H (3pm)

26/08/2017 Barnsley A (3pm)

September:

09/09/2017 Sheffield United H (3pm)

12/09/2017 Nottingham Forest H (7.45pm)

16/09/2017 Hull City A (3pm)

23/09/2017 Cardiff City H (3pm)

26/09/2017 Ipswich Town A (7.45pm)

30/09/2017 Preston North End A (3pm)

October:

14/10/2017 Queens Park Rangers H (3pm)

21/10/2017 Brentford A (3pm)

28/10/2017 Bristol City H (3pm)

31/10/2017 Bolton Wanderers H (7.45pm)

November:

04/11/2017 Middlesbrough A (3pm)

18/11/2017 Millwall H (3pm)

21/11/2017 Aston Villa A (7.45pm)

25/11/2017 Burton Albion A (3pm)

December:

02/12/2017 Reading H (3pm)

09/12/2017 Wolverhampton A (3pm)

16/12/2017 Fulham H (3pm)

23/12/2017 Birmingham City H (3pm)

26/12/2017 Sheffield United A (3pm)

30/12/2017 Nottingham Forest A (3pm)

January:

01/01/2018 Barnsley H (3pm)

13/01/2018 Cardiff City A (3pm)

20/01/2018 Hull City H (3pm)

27/01/2018 Birmingham City A (3pm)

February:

03/02/2018 Ipswich Town H (3pm)

10/02/2018 Bristol City A (3pm)

17/02/2018 Brentford H (3pm)

20/02/2018 Bolton Wanderers A (7.45pm)

24/02/2018 Middlesbrough H (3pm)

March:

03/03/2018 Millwall A (3pm)

06/03/2018 Aston Villa H (7.45pm)

10/03/2018 Queens Park Rangers A (3pm)

17/03/2018 Preston North End H (3pm)

31/03/2018 Derby County A (3pm)

April:

02/04/2018 Sheffield Wednesday H (3pm)

07/04/2018 Leeds United A (3pm)

10/04/2018 Norwich City H 7.45pm)

14/04/2018 Reading A (3pm)

21/04/2018 Burton Albion H (3pm)

28/04/2018 Fulham A (3pm)

May:

06/05/2018 Wolverhampton H (12.30pm)