Sacked Sky Sports football pundit Peter Beagrie to appeal against assault conviction

Have your say

Sacked football pundit Peter Beagrie has said he will appeal against his conviction for assaulting his partner.

The former Everton and Manchester City player was "devastated" after he was convicted of attacking Zarah Blake by Skipton Magistrates on Tuesday.

In a statement, Beagrie, 51, said: "I am innocent, something I have maintained from the outset, that is why the verdict was so devastating.

"I will be appealing."

In his statement, he said he was still with his partner, adding: "This has been an upsetting and traumatic time for us and we both feel there is no other alternative but to appeal."

Sky Sports sacked the football pundit - who made 671 appearances during a 23-year playing career - following his conviction.

The court heard he punched his partner while angry and drunk in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in April.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 15 days' rehabilitation.

Beagrie rose to prominence with Middlesbrough and also played for Sheffield United, Stoke City, Bradford City and Scunthorpe United, among others.

He also had a loan spell at Sunderland in 1991, playing five games for the Black Cats, scoring once.

Fans of a certain era will best remember him for his somersault goal celebration.