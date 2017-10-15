Sam Allardyce rules himself out of Scotland job - but says David Moyes should replace Gordon Strachan

Former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of the running to be the new Scotland boss - and has backed his successor David Moyes for the job.

Allardyce, who was installed as one of the favourites for the position after it was vacated by Gordon Strachan on Thursday.

Big Sam left the Stadium of Light in July 2016 after saving the Black Cats from relegation, to take up the England job.

He won his one and only game in charge, before leaving by mutual consent following allegations of malpractice.

In December last year he joined Crystal Palace, but left in the summer after keeping them in the Premier League.

The 62-year-old, who has also managed Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn and West Ham, has been linked with a number of positions since.

But despite Scottish ancestry, he says he will not be heading north of the border.

"My parents and sister were all born in Scotland, I have heritage from there, there's no doubt about that," he told BBC 5 Live's Sportsweek.

Asked if the job interested him, he added: "Not at this moment in time because I'm enjoying not being involved at the front end of football at the moment.

"I think David Moyes would probably be my choice for that one. It's very tempting, but no."

Malky Mackay has been placed in interim charge while the Scottish Football Association plots its next move.

Strachan left the job last week after failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Speaking on Friday, bookmakers' favourite Moyes - out of work since leaving Sunderland after their relegation from the Premier League in May - said he was open to contact.

"There's been no approach from Scotland, but I work closely with the SFA, just two weeks ago I was working with their coaches, so they know where I am if they want to speak to me," he told BBC Radio Five Live.

"I don't think anyone ever turns down their national team, but it's got to be at the right time as well.

"My first choice would be to go back to club management, but if Scotland want to talk I'd be happy to speak to them to see what they have to say."