Sam Allardyce’s apology after leaving England job

Former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce has made a statement after leaving his dream job as England manager.

Allardyce was targeted in a Daily Telegraph investigation into alleged corruption in English football, and the departure of the 61-year-old after just 67 days at the helm was announced following crisis talks involving FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn.

“Allardyce’s conduct, as reported today, was inappropriate of the England manager,” read an FA statement.

“He accepts he made a significant error of judgement and has apologised. However, due to the serious nature of his actions, the FA and Allardyce have mutually agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect.”

Here is Allardyce’s statement.

“Further to recent events, the FA and I have mutually agreed to part company.

“It was a great honour for me to be appointed back in July and I am deeply disappointed at this outcome.

“This afternoon, I met with Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn and offered a sincere and wholehearted apology for my actions.

“Although it was made clear during the recorded conversations that any proposed arrangements would need the FA’s full approval, I recognise I made some comments which have caused embarrassment.

“As part of today’s meeting, I was asked to clarify what I said and the context in which the conversations took place. I have co-operated fully in this regard.

“I also regret my comments with regard to other individuals.”