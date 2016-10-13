Seb Larsson closing in on Sunderland comeback

Seb Larsson hopes to be back to help Sunderland “sooner rather than later” as he continues his return from injury.

Larsson was at work on the training field when the Black Cats opened their doors to the media at the Academy Light to watch the squad going through their paces.

For the experienced Swede, it’s a long road to full fitness after summer knee surgery, but, as one of the team’s longest-serving stars, he is desperate to get out on the park again.

“Basically I don’t have a date when I am looking to be back,” said the 31-year-old.

“So far since the operation [eight weeks ago] it has progressed really well.

“Obviously, to start with you have a brace on and you are on crutches, but since coming through that stage I have really progressed.

“I’ve not really put a date on it, but up to this point, I’m really really happy with how it’s gone.

“I feel I am pushing in the right direction to be back sooner rather than later.

“The start to the season we’ve had makes it [being out] worse.

“It’s hard enough being on the sidelines and getting your head around that, going to the games and supporting the boys when you know you aren’t going to be involved for a while.

“When we’ve scored I’ve been jumping up and down – as best I could!

“I am fully focused on my recovery and my rehab, but at the same time I try to get myself as much involved as I can with the lads and help out and push them on and use my experience.”