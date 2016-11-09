Sheridan wants his Notts County men to knock out Sunderland Under-23s

Notts County manager John Sheridan insists that his men are determined to progress in the Checkatrade Trophy by winning at the Stadium of Light tonight.

The League Two will definitely seal a top-two spot in Group F with a win over Sunderland Under-23s, while a draw, with a penalty shoot-out triumph, could also see them through, depending on group leaders Rochdale’s result at Hartlepool United.

Notts County boss John Sheridan

Sheridan told the Nottingham Post: “It will be a good game. They have some good, talented, young players and going to their stadium will be good for our players as well.

“I don’t expect the crowd to be big, but it’s a beautiful stadium and it’s a lovely pitch to go and play football on.

“It’s a game we want to win, and hopefully the players will go and do that. We know if we win we go through. The players know that.

“Not many people will know much about their players, but I went to watch them against Rochdale and they’ve got some good, bright, young players.

“Technically, they are very good, and it will be a good test for us. But we will have more experience and hopefully we can affect the game the way we want to.”

Former Sunderland defender Louis Laing could play for Notts against his former club. The 23-year-old, on loan from Motherwell, has been a first-choice defender this term, and played in Sunday’s 2-2 FA Cup first round draw at Boreham Wood.

Cash turnstiles will be open for tonight’s 7.30pm kick-off. Admission is £10 (adults) and £5 (under-16s and over-65s).