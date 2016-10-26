Southampton v Sunderland AFC team news: David Moyes makes four changes for EFL Cup clash

Victor Anichebe leads the line for Sunderland in tonight's EFL Cup clash away at Southampton.

Manager David Moyes has made four changes, with Anichebe, Billy Jones, Papy Djilobodji, and Paddy McNair coming into the side.

Javier Manquillo, John O'Shea, Steven Pienaar and Jermain Defoe are all rested but are included among the subs.

Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Follow all the action via our live blog here:

Southampton: McCarthy, Yoshida, Fonte, Rodriguez, Ward-Prowse, Reed, Boufal, Hojbjerg, Stephens, Isgrove, McQueen

Subs: Lewis, Clasie, Austin, Martina, Van Dijk, Redmond, Olomola.

Sunderland AFC: Pickford, Jones, Djilobodji, Kone, van Aanholt, McNair, Rodwell, Ndong, Khazri, Watmore, Anichebe

Subs: Mika, O'Shea, Defoe, Pienaar, Manquillo, Love, Gooch

Referee: Christopher Kavanagh (Lancashire)

