Sunderland AFC transfer news: John Ruddy latest, reports Didier Ndong agrees five-year deal

Sunderland are closing in on a deal for Lorient midfielder Didier Ndong.

Sunderland officials are reported to have jetted out last night to help push the deal over the line, with the Gabon midfielder completing his medical today.

Didier Ndong

Sources in France say Ndong has penned a five year deal on Wearside, although there has been no official confirmation from both clubs.

Sunderland are reported to be paying around 18million Euros - which works out at about £15.25million - for the midfielder.

Plus £1.7m potential bonuses, which would take total up to £17million for the midfielder who turned 22 in June.

That would smash the club's transfer record.

Should Sunderland agree to cough up the figure, it would smash the £13million fee shelled out for Asamoah Gyan from Rennes back in 2010.

Ndong scored twice and picked up 14 yellow cards in 38 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season.

Sunderland face a busy final day after a frustrating day on the transfer front, with the club braced for another bid for Everton-target Lamine Kone.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman wants another centre-back and Kone is his main summer target.

Everton are reported to be willing to up their bid from £18million to £20million.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are still in talks with Championship side Norwich City over the transfer of England international goalkeeper John Ruddy.

The Echo understands an initial offer was rejected but talks are ongoing.

Ruddy has featured in just two Championship matches this season before injuring his groin, with the Canaries short of senior goalkeepers.

The Norwich City ace has emerged as a potential target for David Moyes as he looks to add another goalkeeper to his squad before today's transfer deadline.

Sunderland are looking to bring in a goalkeeper, defensive cover, midfield reinforcements and a striker today.

