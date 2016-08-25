Sunderland await scan result on goalkeeper Vito Mannone

Vito Mannone is set to see a specialist to determine the extent of his elbow injury.

Sunderland’s number one goalkeeper injured his arm in training on Tuesday – ruling him out of last night’s 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup.

There were fears that he had suffered a suspected fractured elbow, but the full extent of his injury is yet to be determined.

Paul Bracewell, assistant manager, said: “Vito was taken to hospital yesterday – he had an accident in training – and the X-ray was fine.

“But he’s gone again [Tuesday] afternoon for a scan.

“We’ll probably get the results of that first thing.

“He wants the specialist to have a look at it, so, when we get the results of that scan, we’ll have a better idea in terms of how long he is going to be out.”

When pressed on whether Mannone had suffered a fracture, Bracewell added: “We are not sure.

“In terms of the bone, they said it wasn’t a fracture, but there’s still a lot of swelling there, so the scan will probably give us a good indication in terms of if there is any ligament damage.

“He wants a specialist to see that and we will get an update probably first thing in the morning.”

Captain John O’Shea also missed the game with a hip injury, while Jeremain Lens picked up a foot injury in training.

Bracewell added: “John O’Shea was the same in terms of a scan. He will be reassessed in the morning just to see if it has settled down.

“In terms of the other injuries, Jeremain Lens, he picked up an injury in training [a kick on the foot] – hopefully his should settle down.

“Billy Jones, we are hoping to get him back in training as well, so there are one or two, hopefully, we are getting back.”

The club’s physio department now face a busy 48 hours to get as many bodies back fit as possible for the trip to Southampton. “Very much so,” added Bracewell.

“The physios will be working hard doing the recovery and we’ll probably have a better idea on Friday who is available and who is not.”