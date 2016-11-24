Sunderland-born Liverpool captain urges patience against resilient opposition – with the Black Cats up next

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson insists that players and fans must learn patience in the Reds’ push for Premier League success.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost just once all season, at Burnley, and sit in second place in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit of reinvigorated Sunderland, Henderson’s former club.

Sunderland dug in, despite falling 2-0 behind, to rescue a late point in last season’s Premier Leaue trip to Anfield, and have drawn four of their last six matches away to Liverpool.

With six points secured from the last two games, David Moyes’ second-bottom Sunderland will head to Anfield in confident mood, but surely acknowledging the dangers posed throughout the home team.

“A big part of dealing with opponents who want to keep it tight is about patience from everybody, both us players and our fans,” Sunderland-born Henderson told Liverpool’s club magazine.

“The fans always get behind us and in games like that you probably need them to drive you on even more.

“If they get too impatient or frustrated, that can transmit to the pitch.

“We all have to keep going and continue to be positive because a goal might come in the last five minutes or the last minute.

“When we score doesn’t matter because it still gets us a result.

You have to keep pushing and believing, no matter what the score is.”

Liverpool head the Premier League scoring chart, with 30 goals in 12 league games so far.

Sunderland, in comparison, have managed 12, including five in the last two matches.

“I think because of the way we started the season, teams will come and try to defend and break up the play: they’ll want to disrupt our rhythm as much as possible,” added 26-year-old Reds captain Henderson.

“But that’s part and parcel of football – teams might see that as the best way to get a point, or three, against us.

“We have to be prepared to face that scenario and when we do come up against it, find the solution to get a win.

“It’s about momentum and keeping it going by retaining the ball well and ensuring the pressure stays on them.”