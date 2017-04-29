Sunderland boss David Moyes reacts to the club's relegation to the Championship

David Moyes says this is his worst day in football after Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light to leave them Championship bound with four games of the season to go.

Sunderland have battled against the drop all campaign but their fate was finally sealed by Edide Howe's Bournemouth side, with Hull City drawing away to Southampton.

Moyes apologised to the Sunderland fan base and said his thoughts are with them as the club's 10-year Premier League stint came to an end.

"This is my worst day in football," said Moyes.

"My emotions are thinking about the people of this area, they are the people I feel for.

"The easy thing to say is how do we get back as quickly as we can, that is a conversation for another day.

"I hoped this wouldn't come around at any time.

"I am disappointed for the supporters, disappointed that we couldn't give them more.

"They come here in their thousands and travel in their thousands.

"I know cash isn't easy in this part of the country so I appreciate every penny they put into the club by watching the team.

"My thoughts are with those fans and we are sorry we weren't able to do a better job."

Moyes says the post-mortem into the whys and werefors behind Sunderland's dismal campaign will have to wait for another day.

The Scot said: "Maybe in a couple of weeks time we can sit down and talk about it, today is the wrong time to make snap reasons why that is the case."

There was little to separate the two sides until Joshua King popped up with an 88th minute winner, with the fans turning on the manager as the club's fate was sealed.

Moyes added: "The performance won't get any lines because it no longer matters. But I thought the team made four or five decent opportunities.

"We had nine out injured and one suspended and we had to change things. You would have to say they played as well as they could do.

"There is no criticism of the players of their efforts or commitment. They fought right to the end to get a result today.

"I have said from the start I am experienced. I know what a Premier League team and squad looks like and I have felt we have been short of a bit of quality to make that difference.

"We have had a period where we have had some good games and not picked up points, probably for the last 10 or 12 games.

"I think our performances have improved but not our points tally."