Sunderland boss had expected to spend in transfer window

David Moyes admits he is frustrated at the prospect of a lack of transfer activity in the January window.

The Sunderland boss, whose injury-hit side lost 1-0 to Premier League leaders Chelsea last night, explained that he expected to be able to strengthen his bottom of the table squad in 2017.

I had a short summer and I knew I wasn’t going to do much business in the summer.

However, chief executive, Martin Bain told the media on Tuesday that the club’s level of debt was “not healthy” and big-money transfer activity was out of the question

“We have very limited transfer funds available for January,” he said.

And Moyes, who only took over in late July following the departure of Sam Allardyce to England, was asked if he was disappointed by that prognosis.

“Yeah,” said the manager.

“I had a short summer and I knew I wasn’t going to do much business in the summer, it was going to be really difficult.

“But I did expect to be able to do some business in January.”

Asked if he had been instructed there were no funds available, he said: “That’s the understanding I’ve been told.”

However, Moyes insists the news will not distract him from the task of keeping the club in the Premier League.

Last night’s battling defeat to the championship favourites kept them rooted to the foot of the table.

“I came with two objectives,” said the Scot. “The first was to stay in the Premier League and the second one to build a club.

“I don’t see that has changed, so that’s where I am at the moment.”

Moyes was pleased with the way his side battled against Antonio Conte’s in-form team.

While relegation rivals Hull and Swansea were both conceding three goals, the Black Cats put in a tremendous effort.

In fact, only a stunning injury-time Thiebaut Courtois save from Patrick van Aanholt denied them a point.

“We didn’t look great in the first half,” said Moyes, whose side face a a home game with Watford on Saturday. “But we certainly grew into it in the second.”

“We couldn’t stop them controlling the game but I think we did well to restrict them to a few opportunities.

“We had a right go at a top team.”