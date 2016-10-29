Sunderland boss hails the best performance yet of keeper Jordan Pickford

Sunderland may have been on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat but David Moyes believes Jordan Pickford’s performance against West Ham United was his best yet.

A late Winston Reid strike did for the Black Cats at the London Stadium last week.

But ahead of today’s return to Premier League action following the midweek defeat to Southampton in the EFL Cup, Moyes has heaped praise on 22-year-old Pickford.

The Washington-born stopper has made 10 appearances after coming in for the injured Vito Mannone, who is on his way back from injury.

Against Southampton in midweek – the scene of his only mistake earlier this season when he let a Jay Rodriguez strike squirm under him – Pickford was rarely troubled, but he found himself on the losing side to a stunning Sofiane Boufal effort.

“I thought the game before, at West Ham, his performance was probably the best I have seen from him,” said Moyes. “He came and caught the ball, he was composed and made it look easy.

“At Southampton, we don’t think he had a save to make the whole 90 minutes. He had two crosses which he didn’t deal all that well with.

“Young goalkeepers will make mistakes, no doubt about that, but, for me, Jordan has done really well in that he hasn’t made any mistakes which have been that costly. He has great potential and I have no doubt he will go on to become a top goalkeeper.”

His form earned him a call-up to the last full England squad, with Pickford drafted in to replace injured Burnley star Tom Heaton.