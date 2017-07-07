Sunderland boss hopes deals for Everton duo Tyias Browning and Aiden McGeady will go through quickly

Simon Grayson is hopeful of quickly concluding deals for Everton duo Tyias Browning and Aiden McGeady.

Sunderland have so far just added defender Brendan Galloway to the squad, but Grayson is hoping to quickly add two more faces over the coming days.

Versatile defender Browning, who can play at right-back or centre-back, will be a season-long loan from the Toffees, like Galloway, with McGeady moving on a permanent deal.

Sunderland had hoped to unveil Browning earlier this week when they confirmed the signing of Galloway, but the deal has taken longer than expected to complete.

A medical has already been done and the loan deal could be concluded in the next 24 hours, with McGeady also close.

A fee and personal terms have already been agreed with McGeady, but the deal cannot be completed until a contractual issue is resolved between the winger and Everton.

The deal is still expected to go through and Grayson is hoping for a swift conclusion as he looks to bolster a squad in desperate need of new faces.

When asked about the deals for Browning and McGeady, Grayson said: “They are moving on closer.

“I don’t really comment too much on them, but I think Tyias is closer than McGeady.

“McGeady is talking to Everton about a few bits and bobs.

“It might be very quickly that those two can get done, hopefully anyway.”

McGeady spent last year on loan at Preston under Grayson, who made the 90-times capped Republic of Ireland winger – who scored eight goals in 35 games – his No 1 target.

The 31-year-old, who started his career at Celtic, joined Everton from Spartak Moscow in January 2014 before loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Preston.

Everton Academy product Browning is 23 and can play at right-back and centre-back.

He made eight appearances on loan at Preston under Grayson last season, between January and May.