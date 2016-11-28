Sunderland boss hoping to add extra quality in January

David Moyes hopes Sunderland will be able to add more quality to complement the resolve within the squad.

With funds tight and the club close to the financial fair play cap for wages, Sunderland’s January transfer business will be limited, though.

We are trying to add a bit of quality and build the club up.

Sunderland put up a strong defensive fight against Liverpool but goals from Divock Origi and a late James Milner penalty sealed a 2-0 win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It leaves Sunderland bottom of the Premier League after 13 games but still within three points of safety.

January recruits are needed but with funds limited, Sunderland don’t have a lot of cash to splash.

Meanwhile, clubs can only have two domestic loans and Sunderland currently have Manchester United’s Adnan Januzaj and Manchester City’s Jason Denayer on loan for the season.

There is scope for further international loans, though, depending on the salaries.

When asked about January signings, Moyes said: “I think we need to add a level to take us up a notch.

“The club has always had a resolute group of players because of the way Sunderland have kept themselves in the Premier League.

“We’ve got to hope that we are able to add.

“We’ve come here after winning two games, we knew it would be a difficult match, but we’ve got to look to keep building.

“We weren’t too far away from getting a point.

“It’s so important we keep close [to the teams above] but you can see in the Premier League that you never know how the results are going to go.”

Defeat at Anfield, coupled with Swansea City’s stunning 5-4 win over Crystal Palace, saw Sunderland return to the bottom of the Premier League.

Crucially, though, the gap to safety remains three points ahead of the visit of Champions Leicester City to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Moyes added: “We’ve been [bottom] before so we need to try to pick things up and try to get ready for the next game.”