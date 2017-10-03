Sunderland boss: I have full backing of Cats bosses

Simon Grayson retains the full backing of chief executive Martin Bain and says the pair are determined to turn Sunderland’s fortunes around.

Grayson, who has revealed he rarely speaks with owner Ellis Short, speaks almost daily with Bain – the pair enjoying a strong relationship since Grayson’s summer appointment following David Moyes’ resignation.

Grayson has endured a poor start, with Sunderland second bottom in the Championship after 11 games.

The 2-2 draw at Preston North End raised hopes that a corner may soon be turned following a much-improved showing.

And Grayson, applauded by the away fans at Deepdale, insists he remains the right man for the job.

Short and Bain kept faith with Moyes last season despite the club’s struggles and relegation from the Premier League, with the Black Cats desperate for a period of managerial stability.

Asked whether Grayson felt more relaxed knowing Bain is known for giving managers time, he added: “I have conversations with Martin nearly every day.

“The conversation we had last week was that we are both in this together and are desperate to put it right.

“He employed me because he thought I was the right man for the job. And his view hasn’t changed. Things will change for us, we both agree with that.

“We will work hard for each other and we will see the fortunes change because this football club deserves that and we are sure we will get there.”

When asked whether he has regular conversations with Ellis Short or phone calls after games, Grayson said: “No. I speak with Martin Bain, who speaks to him.

“I link in with Martin, who I have a very good relationship with and we are working on getting more positive results.

“Performances like Preston help and players coming back - Lewis Grabban and Josh Maja - and add them into the group then that is good competition for places and that will obviously help us.”

There is no Championship fixture this weekend due to the international break, with Sunderland next in action a week on Saturday when QPR visit the Stadium of Light.