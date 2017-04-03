Sunderland boss looking for another Great Escape

David Moyes says he is using the example of previous Great Escapes to show his Sunderland players they can still rescue their Premier League status.

The Black Cats are arguably in bigger trouble than ever before after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Watford – eight points from safety with nine games to go, following Swansea’s draw with Middlesbrough yesterday.

But Moyes insists that his team know they can get out of it.

He said: “We have shown them stuff. From this time in the season, where they have been and they have been in far worse positions before.

“We showed them the other day how it has been done in the last two or three years.

“It has been done. The players see that – they know it is possible, so we will keep going.

“You need something to go for you, you need a bit to go and it didn’t quite go for us (at Vicarage Road on Saturday).

“We could easily have come away with a point. Maybe not three but we could easily have come away with a point.

“If it had been 0-0, we would have tried to win the game 1-0.

“But 1-0 we are chasing to get the game back to 1-1.”

Leicester, who host Sunderland tomorrow night, and Crystal Palace both made it four wins on the trot, beating Stoke and leaders Chelsea respectively, and third-bottom Hull came from behind to defeat West Ham.

Swansea’s 0-0 draw with Boro did neither side many favours, but the fourth-bottom Welsh outfit are now eights points better off than Sunderland, though just one ahead of the drop zone. Moyes conceded, however, that other results going against the Black Cats again has made their task even harder.

He said: “Of course it does now. Earlier in the season you can only do your own job.

“It is certainly much worse but we have to find a way.

“It has been done here before and we will try and do it again.”