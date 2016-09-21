Sunderland boss Moyes still to decide on van Aanholt for QPR tie

David Moyes has yet to decide what part, if any, Patrick van Aanholt will play for Sunderland at QPR tonight.

But the Black Cats boss is happy to have the Dutchman back in contention.

The full-back was a late withdrawal at Tottenham on Sunday – so late, in fact, that he had taken part in the warm-up and was named on the team sheet.

All Moyes would say after the match that the decision was taken for “medical reasons”.

He did not elaborate at the time, though he did when he faced the press at yesterday’s media conference, explaining the player had undergone cardiology tests after feeling unwell following the home defeat to Everton last Monday night.

“There were some standard checks done on Pat by a cardiologist,” said Moyes.

“An FA panel of cardiologists after looking at the results informed us late, very late in fact, 3.55pm, that it may be advisable for him not to play. As a result, we had to make a decision.

“As it is, Pat will travel to London with us and we are hoping everything is going to be OK.”

Moyes said after the shock of the late change and the subsequent speculation, that van Aanholt is now fine, but admits that it is too early to decide whether tonight’s third-round tie could be a good distraction for the 26-year-old.

“It could, but I haven’t made a decision yet whether Pat will play or not,” he said. “So I couldn’t say if it’s good or bad for him yet.”

Moyes sent out a re-shaped back four against Spurs, with Jason Denayer at right-back and Javier Manquillo switching to the left.

Sunderland meet QPR in the League Cup for the first time this evening.

The clubs’ only previous knockout meeting was in the 1956-57 FA Cup, when Sunderland scored three goals in the first 11 minutes to cruise to a 4-0 victory at Roker Park.