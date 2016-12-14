Sunderland boss pleased with reaction to Swansea defeat

David Moyes has seen a positive reaction from his players in training after the 3-0 defeat to relegation rivals Swansea City.

Sunderland’s mini revival, which had seen them win three games out of four, came to a shuddering halt at the Liberty Stadium.

But Moyes is keen to quickly draw a line under the second-half collapse ahead of tonight’s bottom versus top clash with in-form Chelsea.

“The players knew they did a lot of things not as well as they have been doing,” said Moyes.

“But in the same breath we have had a good run. We are not beating them with a stick and telling them that all is bad but there are a lot of things we didn’t do well.

“It was quite nip-and-tuck for the first 50 minutes until they got the penalty. But I saw things that I didn’t like which we could have done better to cause them more problems.

“There were some good things that on another day might have gone for us. Hopefully we can correct the things that I didn’t like and get back to doing the right things.”

Sunderland face a daunting prospect at the Stadium of Light this evening, Antonio Conte’s title-hopefuls.

Moyes added: “Chelsea are the form team at the moment. Last season we beat Chelsea here when it really mattered, and we need to do it again.

“It will be tough – we’ve seen them recently against Middlesbrough, against West Brom – and we know what they are capable of, but we need to make sure we do what we can to make chances and get some goals.

“We’ve seen some incredible results in recent times, so we have to try and make that happen again.

“It won’t be as simple as matching them up, but hopefully we will find a way of stopping them and causing them a few problems as well.”

Containing dangerman Eden Hazard will be key.

Moyes added: “That’s something we have to think about, but they have other players as well, and the more we can nullify, the better.”