Sunderland boss Simon Grayson hints transfers imminent after Black Cats' Hibernian draw

Simon Grayson was disappointed with his side's late collapse at Easter Road, but was pleased with an 'encouraging' first 70 minutes.

The Black Cats took a 2-0 lead through Wahbi Khazri and Jeremain Lens but conceded twice in the latter stages and were lucky not to give away a third.

Rolando Viera is chased by Sunderland target Ryan Woods.

Hibs substitute Ollie Shaw rattled the crossbar with not long to play, but Sunderland did control the game for the most part.

Grayson fielded two different sides in each half with a number of experienced players returning to action following international commitments.

He said: "I think for 65/70 minutes we were very good. We passed the ball at a good tempo, looked a threat going forward, a lot more secure than the other night because we kept the ball well and played with a real tempo. Last 20 minutes we took too many touches, let them get tighter to us and gave them a bit of momentum. That was disappointing but for 70 minutes or so it was very encouraging.

"It is nice to get the experienced players back, the international lads who I’d not seen since I’ve been back at the club. They’re all looking in decent shape, they’ve had 45 minutes, we’ll build it up again in the training sessions and the games that we’ve got this week, and keep moving along. We’d have liked to win and get a clean sheet but ultimately it’s about getting minutes in the legs of the players."

Work is ongoing to secure new additions to the squad.

A deal for winger Aiden McGeady is close, but the 31-year-old is yet to finalise the deal with Everton.

Grayson also has in interest in Bournemouth attacker Max Gradel and said new players would be arriving.

He said: “Things are ticking along. We’ve been linked with a host of players. Some are players that might interest us, others are players that are totally way off the mark. We’ll just be moving along with the players that we are in contact with at the moment. There will be players coming in without a shadow of a doubt – they might not be the ones that people are talking about though."

The Black Cats were on Sunday morning linked with Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods.