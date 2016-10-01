Sunderland bosses in agonising wait to hear £8m Ricky Alvarez verdict

Sunderland are still waiting to hear whether they will be forced to shell out £8million for former loanee Ricky Alvarez.

The Black Cats could still have to pay Inter Milan the hefty transfer fee which was originally agreed in Alvarez’s season-long loan switch to the Stadium of Light.

The fee became compulsory if the Black Cats were able to retain their Premier League status in 2014-15.

Sunderland argued that Inter’s hesitation in approving knee surgery for the Argentine international was a breach of contract and justified them pulling out of the move.

The case is still with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but Sunderland face paying out for a player no longer at the club, if they lose.

It would put a significant dent in the club’s transfer kitty, with Sunderland needing to strengthen their squad when the transfer window reopens in January.

Reports surfaced in Italy yesterday that CAS had come down in favour of the Serie A side.

But it is understood that the case is still to be heard.

When asked about the latest situation, manager David Moyes said: “I do think it is coming to a head, but there has been no decision, as yet.

“It is getting closer to one way or another being resolved.”

Alvarez joined Italian side Sampdoria on a short-term deal until the end of the season in January, but that was with special dispensation while his long-term future was decided.

The 28-year-old then signed for Sampdoria in the summer.