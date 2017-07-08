Sunderland confirm Tyias Browning loan deal from Everton - with Aiden McGeady next in line

Sunderland have completed their second signing of the summer with the arrival of Tyias Browning on a season-long loan deal from Everton.

The 23-year-old defender links up with boss Simon Grayson for the second time in his career having spent time on loan at Preston North End last season.

Browning will also team up with Toffees teammate Brendan Galloway, who arrived on a similar season-long loan deal earlier in the week.

Browning made his Everton debut in a Merseyside derby in September 2014 and has made a further nine appearances for the Toffees.

The versatile defender is comfortable at right back, where he played eight games for Preston last season and in central defence.

He has also represented England at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 levels.

Browning's deal has taken longer than anticipated to get over the line but Sunderland's summer transfer business is stepping up a notch with Grayson also hopeful of quickly concluding a deal for winger Aiden McGeady.

A fee and personal terms have already been agreed with McGeady, but the deal cannot be completed until a contractual issue is resolved between the winger and Everton.

The deal is still expected to go through and Grayson is hoping for a swift conclusion as he looks to bolster a squad in desperate need of new faces.

Speaking after last night's 3-2 friendly win over Bury, Grayson said: "McGeady is talking to Everton about a few bits and bobs.

"It might be very quickly that those two can get done, hopefully anyway."

Sunderland also want to land Bournemouth forward Max Gradel on a season-long loan deal.

Grayson is keen to be reunited with the 29-year-old winger having worked with him at Leeds United.

The Echo understands that the Black Cats are pushing hard for a loan with an option for a permanent deal, but the Premeir League Cherries would prefer a permanent deal for the Ivory Coast international.

That would cost in the region of £3million, with the Black Cats – in desperate need of attacking players – weighing up their options, as revealed in today's Echo.