Sunderland forward determined to make a name for himself at Hartlepool United

Sunderland forward Andrew Nelson is determined to make a name for himself after a "crazy" start to life at Hartlepool United.

The 19-year-old joined League Two Pools on a loan deal until the end of the season on deadline day and Nelson - who has been part of the Sunderland set-up since the age of six - is relishing his first loan spell.

Nelson made his first league start in the 1-1 draw with Yeovil Town at Victoria Park, an eventful debut that saw the young forward provide the assist for Padraig Amond's opener before then giving away a penalty for the Yeovil equaliser.

Conceding the penalty left him devastated but Nelson has had time to reflect on his debut and is determined to grab his loan chance with both hands.

"It offers a new perspective on football as I’ve been brought up in the academy," said Nelson.

"I have been schooled by Sunderland since I was six so to be able to go out and try to get involved in another team is a great opportunity for me and its one I know I need to take.

"The demands are much higher because its first team football and it was a crazy debut.

"I know not many people had heard about me before the loan but I really want to show people want I can do.

"I was really nervous before the game on Saturday but that’s part of it and it’s what I have trained for all my life.

"I enjoyed every second of my debut up until 70 minutes or so when I gave away the penalty because I was devastated.

"I want to give everything I have, I play with my heart on my sleeve and it’s up to me to help the team."

Pools face eighth-placed Mansfield Town on Saturday afternoon and Nelson is expected to keep his place in the side.