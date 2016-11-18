Sunderland hero Victor Anichebe: Time for club to start to climb

Carry on Victor.

No, it’s not a revival for the series of film comedies, this is serious business.

Hopefully we can continue to work hard, carry on what we started at Bournemouth and go from there VICTOR ANICHEBE

The serious business in question is survival in the Premier League and by 5pm tomorrow we may have a fair idea of just where Sunderland’s hopes are.

Of course, a win tomorrow against Hull City will not make them safe, nor will a draw or defeat relegate David Moyes’s side.

But Victor Anichebe is demanding Sunderland “carry on” from where they left off at Bournemouth.

Yes, the Black Cats rode their luck a little in the 2-1 win at Dean Court, but it was not a lucky win and the striker knows that.

Sunderland worked their socks off from 1-11 and they scored twice for only the second time this season.

The 28-year-old led from the front and you get the feeling he intends to continue in that vein, pointing out that a club of Sunderland’s calibre should not be scrapping it out at the bottom.

“Hopefully we can continue to work hard, carry on what we started at Bournemouth and go from there.

“We can’t just sit on this result.

“For a team like Sunderland to be at the bottom, it shouldn’t be possible. We have to keep climbing.

“We got the three points against Bournemouth and that feeling is back.

“Hopefully we can have a good rest and then we have a huge game against Hull.

“Just because we won at Bournemouth doesn’t mean we can take it lightly. We have to keep it going.”

Anichebe, having helped the red and whites take that first step up the ladder, wants to see them continue their climb.

Sunderland could move off the bottom of the table if they can better the result of Swansea, who are also stuck at the basement on five points and face a trip to Everton tomorrow.

The Black Cats can’t, however, escape the bottom three no matter how well they do.

But a victory would lift them to within two points of Hull and, potentially, within three of West Ham, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough.

That trio are the three clubs immediately above the trap door and all of them meet championship contenders this weekend.

“I don’t really look at the table,” warned the former Everton and West Brom forward.

“It is still early, we should only concentrate on ourselves and just look to do well in every game.

“If you look at the table you will be looking at it and relying on others thinking the gap is this or that.

“We just have to concentrate on our own performances and continue to climb.”

One match at a time, while a cliche as old as the game itself, is very apt given the dire situation the club finds itself in ... again.

And the next game happens to be Hull, who come to the Stadium of Light just two places and five points above their hosts.

The Tigers, second top at the end of August, have plumetted to third bottom following a run of a draw and seven defeats.

That sequence ended when, despite being outplayed by Southampton last time out, they fought back from a goal down to beat the Saints 2-1.

“They are fighting as well,” warned Anichebe.

“Hopefully everyone can stay fit, get some injuries back and continue fighting.”

But the hope is there that Saturday IS a winnable game and Anichebe hopes he can enjoy his first victory at the Stadium of Light, a result which would lift club and city.

“It has been difficult, really difficult, losing every week,” said the giant Scouser.

“It is important to turn around the home form, though.

“As long as the fans stay with us and we get some injuries back then we will be fine.”