Sunderland Ladies-Chelsea: Lady Black Cats excited by first game at Mariners Park

Head coach Melanie Reay says Sunderland Ladies are excited as they prepare to break new ground on Saturday.

The Lady Black Cats play their own home fixture of the Women’s Super League 1 programme when they host champions Chelsea.

New alliance: Sunderland Ladies at their new home

Sunderland have left their Eppleton CW base in Hetton to move north to Mariners Park, the impressive stadium of the region’s in-form non-league side, South Shields.

It is a switch from the club’s Durham heartland to an area very much split down the middle between the different coloured stripes of North East football, but Reay says the squad are “excited” about the start of a fresh era – and the challenge which awaits them.

“We are all very much looking forward to our opening home game at our new ground at Mariners Park,” said Reay, whose team kicked off the season in style with a 1-0 win at Reading on Sunday.

“We have started the season in a positive way – it’s always good to get points on the board early on.

“We are under no illusion Saturday night is going to be tough but we are looking forward to the challenge.

“We have reviewed our performance against Reading and reflected and are always working hard to be a better team.”

Sunderland hope to have forward Keira Ramshaw available following injury.

Mariners Park is on Shaftesbury Avenue in South Shields and the post code is NE34 9PH.

l Tickets are available online in advance at www.safcladies.com or a cash turnstile will be in operation.

Single ticket prices (on-line version first, then ground price: Adults £4/£5, Concessions £2.00/£2.50, Family one adult and one child £5.50/£6.50, two adults and two children £10.50/£12.