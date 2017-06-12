Sunderland linked with Norwich striker

Norwich City frontman Cameron Jerome looks set for the Carrow Road exit door – with Sunderland in the hunt for his signature.

Reports in the South East suggest that 29-year-old frontman Jerome will be allowed to leave the club, with the Canaries willing to listen to offers for the ex-Cardiff, Birmingham, Stoke and Crystal Palace player.

And Sunderland could rival Middlesbrough for the centre forward, who scored 16 goals in 40 appearances last season.

Jerome was one of the few players to emerge from Norwich’s return to second-tier football with a semblance of credit under Alex Neil. But, with the Scot out of the door, Jerome, who has two years left on his contract, is not thought to be a part of new boss Daniel Farke’s plans.

And he is being linked with a switch to the Stadium of Light, even though the Black Cats are still seeking a manager.

Former SAFC hero Kevin Phillips is the bookies’ current favourite for the job, with Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes second, followed by Preston North End manager Simon Grayson.

Sunderland’s search for a new manager today stretches into its fourth week, with Paul Lambert the latest name to be linked with the post, following on from David Moyes’ resignation over concerns about the club’s budget for next season.