Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole has been ruled out for four months after undergoing an operation on his hip.

The 28-year-old has been struggling with injury all season, and has had hip surgery in the US in a bid to cure the problem.

It’s a massive blow for David Moyes, who had been hoping to get the experienced Teessider back in his squad to aid the fight against relegation.

Cattermole has a torn cartilage and will be out for a minimum of four months, the club has confirmed.