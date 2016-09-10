Sunderland manager Moyes reveals whether club will look to do any more transfer business

David Moyes has declared Sunderland’s transfer business complete – after reshaping the squad with 10 new signings this summer.

Clubs can still sign unattached players despite the transfer window closing, with Sunderland snapping up free agent Victor Anichebe in the past week.

But Moyes says he is not looking to add any further signings to his squad – unless he is hit by another injury crisis.

Alongside striker Anichebe, Sunderland have also added Portugese keeper Mika, defenders Papy Djilobodji, Paddy McNair and Donald Love and midfield duo Didier Ndong and Steven Pienaar.

Javier Manquillo, Adnan Januzaj and Jason Denayer have also arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City, respectively.

“Business is done, as far as I am concerned,” Moyes said.

“Unless there are any injuries, business is done and I am not looking to add anymore to the squad just now.”

With the distraction of the transfer window out of the way, Moyes is now looking forward to putting his stamp on and honing Sunderland’s tactics and style of play on the training pitches at the Academy of Light.

Moyes, speaking ahead of Monday night’s home game against Everton, added: “The window is shut now and I am glad.

“It means I can get out on the grass and work with the group and mould us into a team that can be competitive in every game.

“I would love them to be exciting and dynamic but for me that is the big picture. I am working towards getting a team that can show that.

“We wouldn’t have needed a goalkeeper if Vito Mannone hadn’t got injured and we couldn’t get a centre forward in during the window but we had Victor, who we knew was available if we needed it.

“There were one or two things that went for us and one or two that didn’t.

“With the window you don’t always know what you will get. The staff here did a great job, though, to try and get as many things done as we possibly could.”

One signing that Sunderland didn’t manage to complete this summer was Yann M’Vila.

And reports in Russia claim the midfielder is in negotiations with Rubin Kazan over a new contract.

Sunderland do have a pre-contract agreement in place with M’Vila for when his contract runs out in January but his future remains up in the air.

M’Vila has also been added to Rubin Kazan’s registered squad for the Russian Premier League campaign having initially been left out and he will wear the number 4 jersey.

Officials at the Stadium of Light had been in negotiations with the Russian side all summer over the permanent transfer of M’Vila, who starred on loan last season.

But any hopes of landing him earlier were thwarted by cash-rich Rubin Kazan’s refusal to go any lower than their £8.5million asking price.