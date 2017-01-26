Sunderland pondering potential deal for Bordeaux left-back

Sunderland are continuing their search for a left-back, and it is understood that Diego Contento is being considered as an option.

The Bordeaux left-back has made 14 appearances this season and has played alongside Wahbi Khazri in previous campaigns.

A German-born player also eligible for Italy, he could be available on a loan deal. Sunderland have no domestic loans available but do have room for one more addition from abroad, with Javier Manquillo the only other loan player from a foreign club in the squad.

Contento has an impressive CV, winning a plethora of major titles at Bayern Munich.

Sunderland had been looking at a number of domestic replacements for Patrick van Aanholt, who is still expected to sign for Crystal Palace.

David Moyes had been reluctant to let his only senior left-back leave without having lined up a replacement, and that will remain the case in the coming days.

Neil Taylor and Bryan Oviedo have been considered, Contento being the latest contender for the berth.

It remains to be seen whether a loan deal would allow money raised from the sale of van Aanholt to be used on other areas of the squad.

Moyes was desperate to land a target man to play alongside Jermain Defoe in the summer, his failure to do so compounded by another long-term injury to Victor Anichebe.

l Former Sunderland youth team midfielder Conor Hourihane has signed for Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee from Championship rivals Barnsley.